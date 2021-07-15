Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Buys 192,347 Shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 1,156.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,347 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 120.0% during the first quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in TWC Tech Holdings II by 488.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 505,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,946 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth $28,958,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II by 205.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get TWC Tech Holdings II alerts:

Shares of TWCT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 1,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,009. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT).

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Tech Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.