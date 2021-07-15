Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.11. The company had a trading volume of 143,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,321. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.56. Visteon has a 1-year low of $64.22 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.62 and a beta of 2.02.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.65 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,788 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.