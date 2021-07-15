Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP cut its position in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) by 78.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,324 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vista Oil & Gas were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 14.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

VIST opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.43. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. Analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.