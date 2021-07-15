Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 7,406 Shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 16,221.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 235,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 234,401 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VVR opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.