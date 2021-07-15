Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $228,000 Holdings in SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Senior Investment were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

SUNS stock opened at $15.49 on Thursday. SLR Senior Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $248.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%. On average, research analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment Corp. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

