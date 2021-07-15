Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 28.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 112.60%. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

