Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter worth $2,603,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 92.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 110,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSLX opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.21%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

