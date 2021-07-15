Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 1,578 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,342,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

