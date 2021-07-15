VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Short Interest Down 84.0% in June

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the June 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,678,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VXIT opened at 0.01 on Thursday. VirExit Technologies has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.02.
VirExit Technologies Company Profile
