Vincent P. Melvin Sells 7,368 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $884,307.36.
Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.
Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.
About Arrow Electronics
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
