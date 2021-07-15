Vincent P. Melvin Sells 7,368 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 7,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $884,307.36.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $112.52 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

