Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Insider Marie Fogel Sells 1,092 Shares of Stock

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) insider Marie Fogel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $10,865.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $524,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marie Fogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Marie Fogel sold 1,821 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $21,797.37.

On Friday, May 7th, Marie Fogel sold 523 shares of Vince stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $6,228.93.

Shares of NYSE VNCE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. Vince Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

