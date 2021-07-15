Viking Global Investors LP Trims Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Viking Global Investors LP decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,621 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $237,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

MELI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,506.57. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,225. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $941.44 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,431.11. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,861.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.