Viking Global Investors LP Sells 225,247 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Viking Global Investors LP lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,061,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 225,247 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $89,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,191,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431,463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 3,895,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after buying an additional 3,595,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,322,000 after buying an additional 2,329,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $40.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,142. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,039,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $779,027.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,298,289 shares of company stock worth $56,373,146 over the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

