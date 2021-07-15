Viking Global Investors LP Purchases Shares of 325,381 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 325,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,928,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 1.22% of Lithia Motors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,426,000 after acquiring an additional 178,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 383,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,184,000 after buying an additional 28,328 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $355.47. 1,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.96. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.88 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

