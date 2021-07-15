Viking Global Investors LP Purchases 1,119,790 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 122.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,119,790 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned about 0.76% of Match Group worth $279,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $344,796,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Match Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,962,000 after acquiring an additional 961,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

MTCH traded down $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $160.31. The stock had a trading volume of 35,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,776. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

