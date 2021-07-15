Viking Global Investors LP Has $937.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165,433 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $937,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $17.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,547.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,586.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

