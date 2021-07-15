Viking Global Investors LP Has $448.64 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,507,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149,159 shares during the period. Avantor comprises about 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $448,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 34.0% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,150,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 70.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 256,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 171.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 453,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 286,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 636,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,509,997 shares of company stock valued at $109,411,655. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $36.37. 42,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.27 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

