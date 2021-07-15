VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Change Path LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA opened at $44.77 on Thursday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th.

