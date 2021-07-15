Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Victory Capital alerts:

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $32.71. 40,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 125.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.