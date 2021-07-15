VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Head to Head Survey

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 55.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Residential Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NexPoint Residential Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Residential Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 VICI Properties 0 4 9 1 2.79

NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus price target of $48.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.20%. VICI Properties has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given VICI Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Residential Trust 4.48% 2.32% 0.50% VICI Properties 88.15% 12.07% 6.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Residential Trust and VICI Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 7.28 $44.02 million $2.47 24.00 VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.70 $891.67 million $1.64 19.07

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Residential Trust. VICI Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VICI Properties beats NexPoint Residential Trust on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

