Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.28

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 12995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

DSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viant Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

