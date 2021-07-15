Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading 11.8% Higher

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.77 and last traded at $53.91. 6,910 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 804,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.