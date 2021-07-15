Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

VERV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

