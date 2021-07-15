Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm Sells 16,000 Shares

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $303,680.00.

VERX opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.47.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $6,594,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex by 89.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 425,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

