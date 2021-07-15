Vertcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,242.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and approximately $58,242.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,744.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.67 or 0.05993718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.05 or 0.01417735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00392725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00136999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00607868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00403716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00314405 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,897,047 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

