Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Shares of Veritone stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.22. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.25). Veritone had a negative net margin of 102.59% and a negative return on equity of 105.85%. The business had revenue of $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 million. Analysts expect that Veritone will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banta Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Veritone by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banta Asset Management LP now owns 2,401,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,591,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritone by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter worth approximately $10,509,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritone by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 66,722 shares during the period. 47.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

