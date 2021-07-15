Veritable L.P. Trims Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $326,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

