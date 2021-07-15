Veritable L.P. Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,459,000 after buying an additional 284,092 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 260,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after buying an additional 56,365 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.99 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

