Veritable L.P. Has $1.51 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.82 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total value of $372,708.00. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

