Veritable L.P. Buys 1,342 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $742,997,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after buying an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after buying an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after buying an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $479,680.11. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,773 shares of company stock worth $7,863,935. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

