Veritable L.P. Acquires 19,195 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

