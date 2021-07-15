Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

Get Verastem alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verastem has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.88.

VSTM stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,751 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.