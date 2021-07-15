Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Frances P. Philip Sells 12,000 Shares

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Frances P. Philip sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $151,920.00.

Shares of VRA opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,083,000 after purchasing an additional 574,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 287.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

