Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Sells $1,009,002.32 in Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,002.32.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

