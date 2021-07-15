Velas Tops One Day Volume of $2.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Velas has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $88.50 million and $2.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0417 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001012 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000650 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

