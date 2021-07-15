Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
