Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:VNWTF opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

