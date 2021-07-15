Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.57 ($120.67).

VAR1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 traded up €1.15 ($1.35) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €137.70 ($162.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,069 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €129.46. Varta has a 12 month low of €89.40 ($105.18) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

