Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,676,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

