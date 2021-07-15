Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Reduced by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,987 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53.

