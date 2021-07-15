Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2,191.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,539 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Financial Life Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,463 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,552,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $541,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

