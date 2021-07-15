Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price target increased by analysts at HSBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the company’s current price.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Shares of VALE opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. Vale has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 167,132,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,904,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,008,285 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719,367 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,324 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,256,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,489,000 after purchasing an additional 264,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,524 shares during the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

