Utrust Trading Down 8% This Week (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $89.06 million and $5.85 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

