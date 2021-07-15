USDX One Day Volume Reaches $1,201.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006296 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006279 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

