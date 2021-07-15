USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and $104.41 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00041742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00112654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00150462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,810.05 or 0.99979959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.41 or 0.00948929 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.