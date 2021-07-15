Universal Health Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,133% compared to the average daily volume of 84 put options.

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $713,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after buying an additional 48,466 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $224,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,146,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.18.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $153.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $162.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

