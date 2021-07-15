Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

