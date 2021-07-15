Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a market capitalization of $234.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at $816,139.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $52,252.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

