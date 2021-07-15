Uniti Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,652 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,105% compared to the typical daily volume of 220 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNIT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

UNIT stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

