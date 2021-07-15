UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $414.74 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $406.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $391.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.13.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

