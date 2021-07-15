UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $414.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $406.84. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $289.64 and a 52-week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.13.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

